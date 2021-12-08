Home prices reach record high amid all-time low supply, report says
Dec. 08, 2021 6:21 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The median home sale price rose to a record high as the number of homes for sale fell to an all-time low, though there are some signs that homebuying may be returning to a more typical seasonal trend, according to Redfin's housing market report.
- "Homebuying demand seems to be returning to a slowdown trend that we'd typically expect to see in the last few weeks of the year," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.
- Meanwhile, the median home sale price hit an all-time high of $360,250, up 14% Y/Y and 30% from 2019.
- Asking prices of newly listed homes also rose 11% Y/Y and up 27% from 2019.
- 43% of homes sold above the listing price, up 35% Y/Y and 21% from 2019.
- For the broader U.S. economy, pending home sales surged in October.
- On the supply side, the share of homes sold in one week fell after Thanksgiving more than it has since early September, the report says.
- New listings of homes for sale fell 7% Y/Y, but still up 11% from 2019. Active listings also declines to an all-time low, down 25% from 2020 and 43% from 2019, according to the report.
- Still, "the latest research on the Omicron variant seems to be easing consumers' worst fears, but a lot of uncertainty remains in the economy - from inflation, jobs and wages to how the Fed reacts to those factors," Fairweather said. "The notion that home prices will continue to grow in the nearterm feels relatively certain."
- Earlier, mortgage application volume also bounced back this week.