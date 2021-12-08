Enterprise Products could repurpose pipelines for carbon projects, CEO says

steel long pipes in crude oil factory during sunset

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) could repurpose some of its U.S. pipeline network for carbon capture and sequestration projects, co-CEO Jim Teague told the World Petroleum Congress today, according to Reuters.
  • But Teague said a big problem with repurposing its oil and gas pipelines for such projects is lack of transparency in carbon pricing.
  • Speaking to the same conference, Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki agreed with Teague's sentiment, saying "everyone agrees carbon sequestration would be a good thing" but lamenting the lengthy permitting processes for carbon injection wells as well as a lack of clear regulatory guidelines.
  • Teague also ridiculed talk of reimposing a ban on U.S. oil exports, which he said ignores that many "people that want a better quality of life, and they don't really give a damn about climate change."
  • The market shows "no respect" to Enterprise Products Partners, whose unit price has dropped below $22 and pushing its yield past 8%, Steven Fiorillo writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
