Enterprise Products could repurpose pipelines for carbon projects, CEO says
Dec. 08, 2021
- Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) could repurpose some of its U.S. pipeline network for carbon capture and sequestration projects, co-CEO Jim Teague told the World Petroleum Congress today, according to Reuters.
- But Teague said a big problem with repurposing its oil and gas pipelines for such projects is lack of transparency in carbon pricing.
- Speaking to the same conference, Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki agreed with Teague's sentiment, saying "everyone agrees carbon sequestration would be a good thing" but lamenting the lengthy permitting processes for carbon injection wells as well as a lack of clear regulatory guidelines.
- Teague also ridiculed talk of reimposing a ban on U.S. oil exports, which he said ignores that many "people that want a better quality of life, and they don't really give a damn about climate change."
