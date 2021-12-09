Dr. Reddy’s, Prestige Bio team up to commercialize trastuzumab biosimilar in Latin America, Southeast Asia
Dec. 09, 2021 3:39 AM ETDr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Prestige BioPharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have entered into a binding agreement for an exclusive partnership for the supply and commercialization of Prestige Bio's proposed trastuzumab biosimilar in select countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia.
- Prestige Bio's trastuzumab (HD201) is a proposed biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin and can be prescribed for the treatment of HER2 positive breast and metastatic gastric cancer.
- The license agreement grants Dr. Reddy’s the exclusive rights to commercialize the proposed biosimilar in select countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia.
- Under this partnership, Prestige Bio will be responsible for sustainable commercial supply of HD201 from its manufacturing facilities in Osong, South Korea, while Dr. Reddy’s will be responsible for local registrations, marketing and sales in the licensed territories.
