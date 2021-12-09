European shares edge higher; Germany October trade balance of €12.5B
Dec. 09, 2021 4:20 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.02%.
- Germany +0.01%. October trade balance €12.5B vs €13.2B prior. Exports grew by 4.1% while imports rose by 5.0% in October.
- France +0.24%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.2% higher in early trade, led by an increase in telecommunication shares while oil and gas stocks fell.
- On Covid front, Pfizer CEO expects to have enough data on Omicron by the end of the month.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.50%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.33%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield dropped four basis points to 0.74%.
- Investors will be watching the latest weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. scheduled to be released today at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The euro and the British pound dropped 0.2% and 0.1% respectively against the U.S. dollar.
- European futures edge lower. FTSE -0.06%; CAC -0.50%; DAX -0.04% and EURO STOXX -0.02%.