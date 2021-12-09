European shares edge higher; Germany October trade balance of €12.5B

Dec. 09, 2021 4:20 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

euro

darkojow/iStock via Getty Images

  • London +0.02%.
  • Germany +0.01%. October trade balance €12.5B vs €13.2B prior. Exports grew by 4.1% while imports rose by 5.0% in October.
  • France +0.24%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.2% higher in early trade, led by an increase in telecommunication shares while oil and gas stocks fell.
  • On Covid front, Pfizer CEO expects to have enough data on Omicron by the end of the month.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.50%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.33%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield dropped four basis points to 0.74%.
  • Investors will be watching the latest weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. scheduled to be released today at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The euro and the British pound dropped 0.2% and 0.1% respectively against the U.S. dollar.
  • European futures edge lower. FTSE -0.06%; CAC -0.50%; DAX -0.04% and EURO STOXX -0.02%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.