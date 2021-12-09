Thomson Reuters receives binding offer from Karnov to buy Spain legal business
Dec. 09, 2021 5:38 AM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) has received a binding offer from Karnov Group to purchase Editorial Aranzadi SAU, or legal business in Spain.
- As part of the offer, Thomson Reuters Legal Business Spain is intended to be combined with and sold in conjunction with Wolters Kluwer France and Wolters Kluwer Spain.
- The proposed sale includes Thomson Reuters' legal products and solutions specific to Spain, Thomson Reuters will continue to serve the Spanish market through its global content-driven technology solutions, including Westlaw International, Practical Law, Contract Express, ONESOURCE, Confirmation and HighQ, among others.
- Upon receipt of the offer, Wolters Kluwer and Thomson Reuters have granted Karnov an exclusive period of discussions.
- A transaction would be conditional upon antitrust approval in Spain.