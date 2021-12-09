Aurinia gains 7% on positive Lupkynis data in lupus nephritis study
Dec. 09, 2021 6:30 AM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) perks up 6.8% premarket after announcing positive topline results from the AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Lupkynis (voclosporin) for the treatment of adults with active lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Study demonstrated a favorable risk/benefit profile over a three-year period, with safety comparable to AURORA 1, and sustained efficacy.
- The mean Urine Protein Creatinine Ratio was lower in the voclosporin-treated groups at all time points during the three years.
- In the 116 subjects in the voclosporin-treated group, mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was stable over 36 months.
- Compared to the active control group, the voclosporin-treated group showed an increase from baseline eGFR at the end of the studies of +2.7 mL/min.
- The drug was well tolerated with no unexpected safety signals observed.
- Aurinia will host a conference call today at 8:30 am EST to review these AURORA 2 topline results.