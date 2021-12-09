Reata plunges after announcing outcome of AdCom vote

Dec. 09, 2021 6:47 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) has lost ~42.8% in the pre-market after the company announced that an expert panel of the FDA voted “no” to a key question on the approval of its experimental oral drug bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by Alport syndrome.
  • The committee has disagreed whether the data submitted indicate that bardoxolone effectively slows the progress of the disease and that its benefits outweigh the risks, the company said in a statement on Wednesday after the close.
  • While the regulator is not bound by the vote of the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee, it usually follows its recommendation before making a decision on approval.
  • However, Reata (RETA) said that the company will continue to work with the FDA in submitting additional data and information until the PDUFA date on Feb. 25.

  • Read: Even before the AdCom vote, the FDA staff documents indicated concerns on the data submitted by the company in its marketing application for bardoxolone.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.