Reata plunges after announcing outcome of AdCom vote
Dec. 09, 2021 6:47 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) has lost ~42.8% in the pre-market after the company announced that an expert panel of the FDA voted “no” to a key question on the approval of its experimental oral drug bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by Alport syndrome.
- The committee has disagreed whether the data submitted indicate that bardoxolone effectively slows the progress of the disease and that its benefits outweigh the risks, the company said in a statement on Wednesday after the close.
- While the regulator is not bound by the vote of the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee, it usually follows its recommendation before making a decision on approval.
- However, Reata (RETA) said that the company will continue to work with the FDA in submitting additional data and information until the PDUFA date on Feb. 25.
Read: Even before the AdCom vote, the FDA staff documents indicated concerns on the data submitted by the company in its marketing application for bardoxolone.