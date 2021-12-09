Jackson acquisition prices IPO of 20M units $10

  • Jackson Acquisition (RJAC.U) has priced its initial public offering of 20M units at $10/unit.
  • The trading will commence today on NYSE under the ticker symbol (RJAC.U).
  • Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each whole warrant, when exercisable, will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50/share.
  • The shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols (RJAC) and (RJAC.WS) respectively.
  • The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021.
  • The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units to cover over-allotments.
