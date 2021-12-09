Ciena EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Dec. 09, 2021 7:03 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: SA News Team
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.04B (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted gross margin was 46.3% vs. 49.5% in last year's quarter.
- Cash flow from operations reached $254.9 million, and cash and investments came to $1.7 billion at quarter's end. Average days' sales outstanding came to 85.
- Repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $26.7 million during the fourth quarter.
- In addition, the company authorizes $1B share program, intends to enter $250M ASR.