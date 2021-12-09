Greenwich LifeSciences presents 5 year data for GP2 Phase IIb trial at SABCS

Dec. 09, 2021 7:09 AM ETGreenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) announces the publication of the GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2021 (SABCS).
  • The trial enrolled HER2 positive patients, who received a standard course of trastuzumab after surgery, and HER2 low patients, who did not receive trastuzumab after surgery.
  • A Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity (DTH) reaction was used to assess baseline in vivo immune responses to GP2 in patients prior to exposure to GP2 treatment or placebo.
  • It was observed that 22.8% of the 145 patients reacted to GP2 at baseline with a positive immune response, which is defined as an induration of 5 mm or greater in the baseline DTH test.
  • This new GP2 specific T cell data suggests that patients with a positive baseline immune response to GP2 recurred twice as fast and ~7 to 11 months sooner than those without a positive baseline immune response did.
  • "To further diversify our pipeline, we plan to fully characterize GP2 specific T cells by sequencing the DNA of the T cells at baseline and after treatment with GP2 to assess how these T cells change over time and if they can be developed into CAR-T drug candidates,” said Snehal Patel, CEO.
  • Data further validates 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrence mechanism and reaffirms that GP2 is a natural antigen that should be the target of peptide and T cell based platform technologies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.