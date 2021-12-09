Greenwich LifeSciences presents 5 year data for GP2 Phase IIb trial at SABCS
Dec. 09, 2021 7:09 AM ETGreenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) announces the publication of the GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2021 (SABCS).
- The trial enrolled HER2 positive patients, who received a standard course of trastuzumab after surgery, and HER2 low patients, who did not receive trastuzumab after surgery.
- A Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity (DTH) reaction was used to assess baseline in vivo immune responses to GP2 in patients prior to exposure to GP2 treatment or placebo.
- It was observed that 22.8% of the 145 patients reacted to GP2 at baseline with a positive immune response, which is defined as an induration of 5 mm or greater in the baseline DTH test.
- This new GP2 specific T cell data suggests that patients with a positive baseline immune response to GP2 recurred twice as fast and ~7 to 11 months sooner than those without a positive baseline immune response did.
- "To further diversify our pipeline, we plan to fully characterize GP2 specific T cells by sequencing the DNA of the T cells at baseline and after treatment with GP2 to assess how these T cells change over time and if they can be developed into CAR-T drug candidates,” said Snehal Patel, CEO.
- Data further validates 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrence mechanism and reaffirms that GP2 is a natural antigen that should be the target of peptide and T cell based platform technologies.