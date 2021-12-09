Integrated wellness acquisition prices IPO of 10M units at $10

  • Integrated Wellness Acquisition (WEL.U) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10/unit.
  • The trading will commence today on NYSE under the ticker symbol (WEL.U).
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50/share.
  • The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols (WEL) and (WEL WS) respectively.
  • The offering is expected to close on December 13.
  • The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units at the initial public offering price.
