Integrated wellness acquisition prices IPO of 10M units at $10
Dec. 09, 2021 7:10 AM ETIntegrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (WEL)WEL.U, WEL.WSBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Integrated Wellness Acquisition (WEL.U) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10/unit.
- The trading will commence today on NYSE under the ticker symbol (WEL.U).
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50/share.
- The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols (WEL) and (WEL WS) respectively.
- The offering is expected to close on December 13.
- The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units at the initial public offering price.