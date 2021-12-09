Intercept Pharma to pull marketing application for NASH candidate in Europe
Dec. 09, 2021 7:27 AM ETIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) has lost ~9.3% in the pre-market after the company announced that it notified the European drug regulator of its decision to withdraw the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for obeticholic acid (OCA). With the MAA submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Intercept (ICPT) had sought the approval for OCA in liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- While the MAA was based on the data from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 REGENERATE study, plans are in progress to generate additional data from the trial. However, the timeline for MAA could not be further extended to incorporate these data, anticipated in 2022.
- Meanwhile, in its review, based on the data submitted so far, EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was not able to establish “a positive benefit-risk” for the drug, the company said in elaborating its reason to withdraw the application.
OCA, indicated in U.S. with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) for primary biliary cholangitis netted $92.8M in sales for Intercept (ICPT) in Q3 2021 indicating ~17% YoY growth.