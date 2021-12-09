Emerging Markets Horizon prices IPO of 25M units at $10

  • Emerging Markets Horizon (HORI) has priced of its initial public offering of 25M units at $10/unit.
  • The trading commences today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ:HORIU).
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50/share.
  • The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols (HORI) and (HORIW) respectively.
  • The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus to purchase up to an additional 3.75M units at the initial public offering price.
