EVgo rallies on PlugShare platform exceeding 1M annual downloads in YTD, 2021
Dec. 09, 2021 7:29 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Recargo, e-mobility software company and wholly-owned subsidiary of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), announced that the PlugShare platform which is the world's largest EV community has surpassed 1M app downloads since 2021 start.
- Led by high EV adoption across the globe, it is the most in the app's history; EV charging community increases user count and participation by ~30% Y/Y.
- Recargo was acquired by EVgo in July 2021 for accelerating EV market growth.
- PlugShare is the leading platform used by EV drivers for locating and selecting public chargers and also enabling users to share their experiences and feedback around specific locations with other drivers.
- As of July 2021, there were 7 unique PlugShare app installs for every 10 EVs in operation in the U.S., reflecting the platform’s significant user penetration among America’s EV drivers.
- Since inception, 3.6M+ unique Apple App Store and Google Play accounts worldwide have downloaded the app to their devices thereby leading to 3.8M+ reviews of public charging locations.
- EVgo shares trade 11.2% higher premarket.