WOW! announces $730M in debt refinancing
Dec. 09, 2021 7:38 AM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone's (NYSE:WOW) subsidiary WideOpenWest Finance priced and allocated a new credit facility which is expected to close next week.
- On closure, credit facility will consist of new term loan B in principal amount of $730M and a $250M revolving credit commitment.
- The new credit facility will mature in December 2028 and bear interest at a rate equal to SOFR plus 3.00%.
- Proceeds along with cash on hand to be used for refinancing WOW!'s existing term loan B and revolving credit facility; related to the debt refinancing, WOW! will extinguish the existing credit agreement.