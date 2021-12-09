Babcock & Wilcox to raise $140M of senior notes due 2026

  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) priced an underwritten public offering $140 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior notes due 2026 .

  • Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include (without limitation) funding potential acquisitions, project-related capital and working capital, and to support clean energy growth initiatives.

  • The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $21M aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

  • The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021.

  • Recently, the company's renewable segment secures $24M contract.

