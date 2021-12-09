Coinbase to support hardware currency wallets, starting with Ledger
Dec. 09, 2021 7:41 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will begin to support hardware cryptocurrency wallets, starting with Ledger, Cointelegraph reports, citing the companies' announcement at the Ledger Open Conference in Paris.
- Users of the Coinbase (COIN) Wallet browser extension will be able to connect their Ledger hardware wallets, allowing self-custody and full control over their assets.
- Ledger is a supplier of cold hardware wallets, which let users store private keys more securely than hot online wallets.
- The partnership will be introduced in phases starting in Q1 2022. Eventually, the Coinbase's (COIN) mobile app will support Ledger hardware wallets, they said.
- Stateside, Coinbase (COIN) Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said at a House of Representatives committee hearing that the company stores about 12% of all crypto across more than 150 asset types. "Nearly 50% of our transacting customers are doing something other than buying and selling crypto, which indicates to us that crypto is moving beyond its initial investment phase into the long expected utility phase," she said.
- Checking in on crypto price action, Bitcoin stays relatively stable at $49.3K, ether (ETH-USD) rises 0.4% to $4.31K, Binance Coin (BNB-USD) gains 2.3%, Cardano (ADA-USD) dips 2.9%, Solana (SOL-USD) slips 0.4%.
