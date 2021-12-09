Rent the Runway is defended by analysts after earnings sell-off
Dec. 09, 2021 7:43 AM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) is down sharply after posting its first earnings report as a public company.
- Several analysts are out with strong defenses of the upside for RENT.
- Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow and team think RENT is clearly being viewed by investors as a show-me story in regard to the ability of the retailer achieve scale.
- "That said, in their first earnings as a public company, RENT delivered a solid 3Q21 print—beating revenue and margin expectations nicely, while guiding above the Street for 4Q. Importantly, we expect the outlook is achievable if not conservative, particularly on the active subscriber front."
- Overall, Boruchow and team say they walked away from RENT's initial EPS release thinking the model demonstrated enough progress for the skeptics. Wells Fargo keeps an Overweight rating and price target of $22
- Barclays also stands firm with an Overweight rating on RENT as it points to the huge subscriber opportunity for the company and strong business moat. The firm recommends snapping up shares on the weakness.
- Shares of RENT are down 12.17% premarket to $10.10 after falling more than 10% yesterday in the leadup to the earnings print.
- Dig into the Rent the Runway (RENT) earnings call transcript for details on demand trends.