European venture firm's SPAC Target Global Acquisition I prices downsized IPO of $200M
Dec. 09, 2021 7:43 AM ETTarget Global Acquisition I Corp. (TGAA), TGAAU, TGAAWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Cayman Islands-based Target Global Acquisition I has priced its IPO of 20M shares of common stock at $10.00/share.
- The company had previously planned to raise $250 million by offering 25 million shares at the same price.
- In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase addition 3M units.
- The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “TGAAU” which begin trading effective Dec. 9, 2021. The company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed separately under the ticker symbol “TGAA” and “TGAAW,” respectively.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one of the company’s Class A ordinary shares at $11.50 per share.
- The company is led by CEO and Director Shmuel Chafets, the founder and Executive Chairman of Target Global, and CFO and Director Heiko Dimmerling, co-founder and CEO of Alina and CFO of Target Global.
- SPAC is focused on identifying European and Israeli technology companies that would benefit from management's expertise and create long-term value.
- UBS Investment Bank and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.