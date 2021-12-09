Apple iPhone demand is surpassing supply, Wedbush says
Dec. 09, 2021 7:57 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)MSFTBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor50 Comments
- Demand for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone is outstripping the supply by roughly 10 million units around the world, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors.
- As such, Ives believes the demand story for the iPhone is likely to be the "key driver" for Apple (AAPL) going forward. Demand checks performed by the analyst are "much stronger than expected," with Apple (AAPL) now expected to sell more than 40 million iPhones during the holiday shopping season, despite headwinds from the global chip shortage.
- "The focus of the Street has been on the lingering chip shortage for Apple ... however the underlying iPhone 13 demand story for Cupertino both domestically and in China is trending well ahead of Street expectations in our opinion," Ives wrote in the note.
- Apple (AAPL) shares are slightly lower on Thursday, trading at $174.52. They have gained more than 35% year-to-date, as the company approaches a $3 trillion market cap.
- Ives also highlights new products from Apple (AAPL) for 2022, including the "highly anticipated" AR headset, which he believes will be introduced in the second half of the year and could add $20 per share to Apple, as it enters the metaverse ecosystem.
- On Wednesday, Ives said Apple (AAPL) along with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) were his top tech stocks for 2022, noting there are opportunities for U.S. tech giants that have been created by the regulatory crackdown on the Chinese internet giants.