GAN acquires Silverback gaming and exclusive rights for distributing casino games portfolio
Dec. 09, 2021 8:03 AM ETGAN Limited (GAN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) trades 1.4% higher premarket after it closed the acquisition of the Bulgaria and U.K. based online casino game developer Silverback Gaming on undisclosed terms.
- The acquisition provides GAN with the exclusive rights globally to all current and future Silverback online games, which the company expects will include 50 unique new slot games in the next three years.
- GAN’s content acquisition strategy is to increase its overall take rate on existing B2B Gross Operator Revenue derived from iGaming, as well as growing GAN’s share of iGaming revenues from B2C operators in the U.S. who are not already platform clients of GAN.
- Silverback’s existing portfolio of online slot games will launch within GAN’s SuperRGS content suite commencing in 1H22; GAN's SuperRGS offering was launched last month in the U.S.
- Silverback possesses proven online slot games such as Aztec Luck and Mystery Stacks, currently distributed across European regulated markets to 100+ B2C operators of iGaming.