EVgo soars after J.P. Morgan calls it a fast charging leader
Dec. 09, 2021 8:06 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- J.P. Morgan starts off coverage on EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) with an Overweight rating.
- Analyst Bill Peterson and team anticipate EVGO driving outsized revenue growth on rapidly increasing fleet adoption and higher utilization.
- "We see a compelling use case for fast charging, especially in the retail and fleet segments where the company has strong and growing partnerships, and we expect the company to benefit from the rapid growth of the overall EV market over the mid- and long-term; this growth could further accelerate if the Build Back Better reconciliation bill passes in the US."
- Margin upside from software initiatives and through better negotiated energy rates over time are also anticipated.
- The firm assigns a December 2022 price target of $20.
- Shares of EVGO are up 12.16% premarket to $13.65 after jumping 4.73% yesterday. EVGO is still thinly covered on Wall Street with 4 Buy-equivalent ratings stacking up against 2 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.