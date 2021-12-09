JPM 2022 refining outlook - PSX up, CVI down
Dec. 09, 2021
- JPMorgan analyst Gresh appears to be biding time with his refinery ratings, as he is now overweight the three largest, most diverse refiners ((NYSE:VLO), (NYSE:MPC), (NYSE:PSX)) and underweight the smallest, pure-play refiners ((NYSE:CVI), (NYSE:DK), (NYSE:PBF))
- With the sector trading below a 7% free cash flow yield on his numbers in 2022e, it's likely the Analyst is pushing clients towards the upstream sector, where he sees US and Canadian integrated companies trading at a 16% free cash flow yield next year on a $75 Brent oil price assumption
- In today's note, Gresh downgrades CVI (NYSE:CVR) noting strong performance YTD (+38% vs buy-rated peers VLO / MPC / PSX up 25% / 55% / 3%)
- Additionally, mid continent refiners like CVR have historically benefitted from discounted feedstocks coming out of the Permian basin; however, with better supply discipline from producers and additional offtake capacity from the basin, Gresh forecasts a historically narrow spread between the price of mid-continent feedstocks and benchmark oil prices in the Gulf, another headwind for CVI
- Finally, the Analyst upgrades PSX to buy on 1) catch up trade given worst-in-sector share price performance ytd 2) improved execution expected in 2022, as 2021 was plagued by downtime 3) a turnaround of a unique needle coke business, which is not broken out in the financials, but is linked to steel recycling and is showing signs of life after several years of poor performance 4) organic cost cutting