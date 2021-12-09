VBI Vaccines files new drug submission for 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine in Canada

Dec. 09, 2021 8:19 AM ETVBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announces the filing of a New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for its 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine candidate, seeking approval for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus in adults.
  • VBI’s vaccine candidate is the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, comprised of the S, pre-S1, and pre-S2 surface antigens of the hepatitis B virus, and is approved for use in the United States under the name PreHevbrio [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)], and in Israel under the name Sci-B-Vac.
