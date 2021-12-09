Tecnoglass shares plunge after new short report from Hindenburg Research (update)
Dec. 09, 2021 8:44 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor95 Comments
- Update 9:42pm: Adds Tecnoglass response.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) plummeted 41% after short seller Hindenburg Research released a new short report.
- Hindenburg alleges that the company has undisclosed related party transactions and "accounting irregularities."
- "All told, we have no faith in the company’s financials given management’s background and the irregularities we have uncovered," Hindenburg wrote in the report.
- Tecnoglass said the short repot contains inaccurate statements, "groundless claims" and "character attacks," according to a statement.
- Based on the company's performance through November, Tecnologlass increased its full year outlook, with its expectation for revenue to be in the range of $490M to $495M and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $147M to $150Mm, above guidance last month of revenue of $485m to $495m and EBITDA of $140M to $150M.
- B. Riley analyst Alex Rygiel wrote in a new report that while the issues from the short report may "linger," the fundamentals suggest the stock should be bought. He also pointed out that some of the disclosure in the story have been out in the public domain for many years. He also said there may be an overhang on the shares in the near term.
- "Although we recognize that some of the disclosures in the report may be new to some investors, upon our initial review, we do not see evidence to change our current forecasts or thesis," Rygiel, who reiterated his buy rating and $37 price target. "With that said, we appreciate that some investors may be less encouraged to own the shares at this time."
- Baird analyst Timothy Wojs agreed that the activities from 20+ years outlined in the report are "largely known" to investors and he sees no evidence that historical issues are impacting current operations.
- "We think TGLS can provide added disclosures around related-party activities to increase transparency and avoid doubts," Wojs, who has an outperform and $38 PT, wrote in the note. "TGLS has real operations and real customers, and while the burden of proof now falls more on the company to disprove allegations, we believe the company should put forth anything they can to dispute specific points in the report".
- Hindenburg Research is one of the most high profile short sellers now and is known in the last year for its short call on electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp. Nikola founder Trevor Milton resigned from the company last September shortly after Hindenburg Research issued a scathing short seller report on alleged misrepresentations by Milton.
- Hidenburg has been targeting SPACS and despacs like Clover Health Corp. and Lordstown Motors.
- Tecnoglass short interest is 4.1%.