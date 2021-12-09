Camping World announces new development in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Dec. 09, 2021 8:33 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Camping World (NYSE:CWH) has expanded in the southeastern area of Missouri with a new development in Cape Girardeau, anticipated to open in summer 2022.
  • The property is spread on approximately 12 acres of land near Cape Girardeau and represents the retailer’s fifth facility in the state.
  • Construction has already begun. Once complete, the Cape Girardeau SuperCenter will be span over ~33,000 sq ft, comprising 10,500 sq ft of retail space and 14 service bays.
  • Yesterday, Camping World agreed to acquire Lloyd Bridges Traveland
