Camping World announces new development in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Dec. 09, 2021 8:33 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Camping World (NYSE:CWH) has expanded in the southeastern area of Missouri with a new development in Cape Girardeau, anticipated to open in summer 2022.
- The property is spread on approximately 12 acres of land near Cape Girardeau and represents the retailer’s fifth facility in the state.
- Construction has already begun. Once complete, the Cape Girardeau SuperCenter will be span over ~33,000 sq ft, comprising 10,500 sq ft of retail space and 14 service bays.
- Yesterday, Camping World agreed to acquire Lloyd Bridges Traveland