GameStop is lower with long-term strategy still a question mark
Dec. 09, 2021 8:36 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) is lower in early trading after the retailer's Q3 earnings report and strategy update fails to re-energize investors.
- Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink says GME played it down the middle by providing just enough strategic visibility while leaving room for both dreamers and discounters.
- Wedbush Securities cut its price target on GameStop (GME) to $45 from $50 after the report while citing some of the same concerns over the long-term strategy.
- During the earnings call, GME execs said the company began implementing new assortment strategies in stores, including an expansion of PC gaming merchandise without going into great detail over the long term specifics.
- "Our focus on the long term means we will continuously prioritize growth and market leadership over short-term margins," noted CEO Matt Furlong.
- Shares of GameStop (GME) are down 4.81% premarket to $165.29.
- GME earnings call transcript.