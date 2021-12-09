Perion Network prices upsized share offering at $21.50 per share
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) prices a follow-on public offering of ~7.28M ordinary shares at a price of $21.50 per share; gross proceeds of ~$156.5M.
- Offering upsized from the previously announced $100M offering
- Underwriters' 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.09M ordinary shares.
- Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021.
- Net proceeds to be deployed as additional working capital, to continue to fund the growth of the business, including potentially, funding any merger or acquisition opportunities that may arise with companies that have products, services and technologies that are complementary to its business, and for general corporate purposes.
- Company boosted guidance, now expects $460M-$470M in full-year revenue for 2021, along with at least $64M in adjusted EBITDA; that would reflect 42% growth in revenues Y/Y, and 97% growth in EBITDA.
- Stock drops 3.2% during pre-market hours.
