Kraig Biocraft Laboratories expands production footprint, building self reliant supply chain

Dec. 09, 2021 8:59 AM ETKraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (KBLB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) is expanding the footprint of its Vietnam based operations with the planting of several acres of mulberry trees at its recombinant spider silk production campus.
  • The company has begun planting mulberry on the more than 7 acres of fertile field land it controls.
  • It will continue to partner with local farming cooperatives to source the majority of its mulberry during the summer months.
  • Through this move, it will have direct control over its own mulberry fields will remove concerns of pesticide overspray from adjoining farms that have been difficult to monitor in previous winters.
