Vir begins mid-stage trial of combo candidate for chronic hepatitis B virus
Dec. 09, 2021 9:03 AM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)GILD, BMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) has begun a phase 2 trial examining a combination of VIR-2218, Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) selgantolimod and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo for chronic hepatitis B virus ("HBV").
- Patients who have already received HBV treatment may also receive tenofovir.
- The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a functional cure (defined as HBsAg loss and HBV DNA <20 IU/mL at follow-up week 24).
- The trial will enroll about 120 patients who are either viremic or are virally suppressed on an approved HBV nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor.
- This newest trial marks the fourth Vir is conducting evaluating VIR-2218.
