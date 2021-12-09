Vir begins mid-stage trial of combo candidate for chronic hepatitis B virus

Dec. 09, 2021 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) has begun a phase 2 trial examining a combination of VIR-2218, Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) selgantolimod and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo for chronic hepatitis B virus ("HBV").
  • Patients who have already received HBV treatment may also receive tenofovir.
  • The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a functional cure (defined as HBsAg loss and HBV DNA <20 IU/mL at follow-up week 24).
  • The trial will enroll about 120 patients who are either viremic or are virally suppressed on an approved HBV nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor.
  • This newest trial marks the fourth Vir is conducting evaluating VIR-2218.
