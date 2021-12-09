Yum! Brands gains after Atlantic Equities turns bullish
Dec. 09, 2021 9:05 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) shoots higher after Atlantic Equities upgrades the restaurant stock to Overweight from Neutral.
- The firm thinks YUM offers mid-to-high single digit global system growth, which it says is balanced between new units and comparable sales.
- "With FY22 set to be a more normalized growth year, the case for YUM should come to fore after its defensive qualities, which had seen EPS in fact grow in FY20, resulted in lagging growth in FY21."
- YUM is up 1.46% in premarket trading to $133.66.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on YUM places it 9th out of 37 restaurant stocks.