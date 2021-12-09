Lumen Technologies bags $23M/11-year U.S. Army task order
Dec. 09, 2021 9:09 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) has secured a $23M/11-year task order from the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) to provide VPN services to over 650 Army Reserve locations across the U.S.
- The task order was awarded under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50B Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program. It has an initial term of one year with 10 one-year options.
