Phunware stock slides 4% as it buys 100 more Bitcoins

Dec. 09, 2021 9:13 AM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) buys an additional 100 Bitcoins (BTC-USD) for approximately $4.8M in cash at an average price of $49,750 per BTC.
  • Still, shares of PHUN declines 4% in pre-market trading, erasing most of its gains made during after-hours on Wednesday.
  • The company now holds an aggregate of 630 Bitcoins (BTC-USD), which were bought at an aggregate price of ~$36.8M and an average price of $58,513 per BTC, the company says.
  • Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.6%) declines below the $50K level, now changing hands at $49.3K per BTC.
  • Recall the company bought nearly 400 Bitcoins towards the end of November.
