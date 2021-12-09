Phunware stock slides 4% as it buys 100 more Bitcoins
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) buys an additional 100 Bitcoins (BTC-USD) for approximately $4.8M in cash at an average price of $49,750 per BTC.
- Still, shares of PHUN declines 4% in pre-market trading, erasing most of its gains made during after-hours on Wednesday.
- The company now holds an aggregate of 630 Bitcoins (BTC-USD), which were bought at an aggregate price of ~$36.8M and an average price of $58,513 per BTC, the company says.
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.6%) declines below the $50K level, now changing hands at $49.3K per BTC.
- Recall the company bought nearly 400 Bitcoins towards the end of November.