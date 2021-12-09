Radware, Oncore Cloud Services announce partnership
Dec. 09, 2021 9:11 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Toronto-based Oncore Cloud Services, a professional service provider and Radware Premier Partner, announced that they are teaming up to help enterprise and public sector organizations secure their cloud migrations and protect their cloud assets.
- Oncore is reselling Radware’s cloud security portfolio, with a focus on Radware’s Cloud Native Protector.
- The portfolio also offers DDoS protection for network security, Radware’s security portfolio integrates natively with Oncore’s Cloud Adjacent Platform.
- “Our goal is to help organizations jumpstart their digital outcomes without compromising on security, governance, or compliance controls,” said Adam Kupsta, Oncore’s CEO.
- RDWR +9.85% premarket to $33.9.