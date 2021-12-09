Redwire announces supplier agreement with Terran Orbital

  • Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) announces a three-year supplier agreement with Terran Orbital, a provider of nano- and micro-satellites.
  • Through this agreement, Redwire will deliver a range of advanced components and solutions that will be used in Terran Orbital’s satellite manufacturing and service offerings. Terran Orbital is set to go public through a merger with SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TWNT).
  • Redwire's range of components and spacecraft solutions include solar array systems, machine vision camera and advanced avionics systems, power solutions, and sun sensors and star trackers.
  • Additionally, Redwire offers modeling and simulation, which enable configuration of multiple satellite constellations and other assets within a single simulation.
  • Shares are up 7.03% pre-market.
  • Redwire was one of the companies selected by Blue Origin to potentially build a commercial version of the ISS.
