Redwire announces supplier agreement with Terran Orbital
Dec. 09, 2021 9:12 AM ETRedwire Corporation (RDW)TWNT, RDW.WSBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) announces a three-year supplier agreement with Terran Orbital, a provider of nano- and micro-satellites.
- Through this agreement, Redwire will deliver a range of advanced components and solutions that will be used in Terran Orbital’s satellite manufacturing and service offerings. Terran Orbital is set to go public through a merger with SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TWNT).
- Redwire's range of components and spacecraft solutions include solar array systems, machine vision camera and advanced avionics systems, power solutions, and sun sensors and star trackers.
- Additionally, Redwire offers modeling and simulation, which enable configuration of multiple satellite constellations and other assets within a single simulation.
- Shares are up 7.03% pre-market.
- Redwire was one of the companies selected by Blue Origin to potentially build a commercial version of the ISS.