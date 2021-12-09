Evofem Biosciences rallies on bullish expectations for Phexxi prescriptions and Q4 net revenue growth

  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) trades 7.8% higher premarket after it announced bullish expectations for prescription and net revenue growth in Q4.
  • Total monthly prescriptions (TRx) of Phexxi are on track to exceed 30K in Q4 representing ~70% growth from Q3 levels.
  • The company expects that 57K+ women will have made the Phexxi choice from launch through year-end 2021, with almost 24K in Q4.
  • "Gross revenues are on track to increase more than 50% from Q3. Shareholders should expect to see continued improvement in gross-to-net. Based on the increasing demand for Phexxi, we expect to meet or exceed the current analyst consensus estimate of net revenue in Q4," CEO Saundra Pelletier commented.
