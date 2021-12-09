American plans to cut some international flights while it waits on Dreamliner order

  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is planning to reduce international flights next summer due to the delay in receiving new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing.
  • A memo seen by The Wall Street Journal indicates that American is not planning to fly to Hong Kong, Edinburgh, or Shannon, Ireland next summer and is also looking to reduce the number of flights to Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney.
  • "Without these wide-bodies, we simply won’t be able to fly as much internationally as we had planned next summer, or as we did in summer 2019," read the memo.
  • Boeing deliveries to American Airlines (AAL) are expected to start back up again by April 1, 2022 at the earliest.
  Shares of AAL are down 0.71% premarket to $18.10. Boeing (NYSE:BA) is 1.22% lower.
