- Hovnanian (NYSE:HOV): Q4 GAAP EPS of $7.41.
- Revenue of $814.34M (+19.2% Y/Y)
Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including further deterioration in the supply chain, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $84.26 at October 29, 2021.
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, total revenues are expected to be between $640 million and $670 million, gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 20.5% and 22.0% and adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $30 million and $35 million.
- For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, total revenues are expected to be between $700 million and $750 million, gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 23.0% and 25.0% and adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $60 million and $75 million.
- For all of fiscal 2022, total revenues are expected to be between $2.80 billion and $3.00 billion, gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 23.5% and 25.5%, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $260 million and $310 million, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $410 million and $460 million and fully diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $26.50 and $32.00. At the midpoint of our guidance, we anticipate our shareholders equity to increase by approximately 105% by October 31, 2022.