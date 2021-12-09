Activist fund Macellum is said preparing Kohl's board challenge

Dec. 09, 2021 9:20 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors is said to be planning to nominate directors for department store chain Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) board.
  • Macellum is preparing a slate of nominees with retail and operating experience for a proxy battle early next year, according to a Reuters report.
  • The potential challenge comes as Macellum and some other hedge funds threatened a proxy fight earlier this year, though in April Kohl’s announces that it entered into a settlement agreement with a group of investors, including Macellum Advisors.
  • It wasn't clear if the other funds, Ancora and Legion, who were part of the investor group earlier this year, might again be part of the proxy battle, according to Reuters.
  • The news also comes after activist fund Engine Capital earlier this week sent a a letter to Kohl's, pushing the department store chain to sell itself or to separate its e-commerce business.
