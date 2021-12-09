First patient dosed in pivotal trial for Zymeworks/BeiGene gastroesophageal cancer trial
Dec. 09, 2021 9:21 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE), ZYMEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) partner BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) has dosed the first patient in a phase 3 trial evaluating the latter's zanidatamab for advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas.
- Zymeworks is receiving an $8M milestone payment from BeiGene as a result of a collaboration agreement.
- The HERIZON-GEA-01 trial will enroll 700 patients around the world. BeiGene, will oversee trial sites in Asia, except for Japan.
- The trial is designed to evaluate zanidatamab + chemotherapy with or without tislelizumab, compared to trastuzumab + chemo as a first-line treatment.
- The primary endpoint is progression-free survival.
- Zymeworks just reported data on zanidatamab in breast cancer.