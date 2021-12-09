First patient dosed in pivotal trial for Zymeworks/BeiGene gastroesophageal cancer trial

Dec. 09, 2021 9:21 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE), ZYMEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Esophageal cancer, illustration

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) partner BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) has dosed the first patient in a phase 3 trial evaluating the latter's zanidatamab for advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas.
  • Zymeworks is receiving an $8M milestone payment from BeiGene as a result of a collaboration agreement.
  • The HERIZON-GEA-01 trial will enroll 700 patients around the world. BeiGene, will oversee trial sites in Asia, except for Japan.
  • The trial is designed to evaluate zanidatamab + chemotherapy with or without tislelizumab, compared to trastuzumab + chemo as a first-line treatment.
  • The primary endpoint is progression-free survival.
  • Zymeworks just reported data on zanidatamab in breast cancer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.