Acer Therapeutics wins FDA nod for hot flashes trial

Dec. 09, 2021 9:21 AM ETAcer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) has gained ~3.3% in the pre-market after announcing the FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ACER-801 (osanetant) as a treatment for induced Vasomotor Symptoms ((iVMS)).
  • ACER-801 is a non-hormonal drug designed as a selective non-peptide neurokinin 3 receptor (NK3R) antagonist. VMS — also known as hot flashes, flushing, and night sweats — tend to occur in or around menopause.
  • Subject to additional funding for clinical advancement of ACER-801, a Phase 2a trial is likely to commence in Q1 2022. The placebo-controlled study will be designed to assess the effect of multiple doses of the drug on vasomotor symptoms linked to menopause.
  • “We’re excited to start this Phase 2a trial which, if positive, will provide proof of concept data and help define ACER-801’s optimal dose and development path forward in patients with iVMS,” Acer (ACER) CEO Chris Schelling remarked.
  • In October, the company shares gained in reaction to a patent win related to its experimental drug ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate).
