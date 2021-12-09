Creatd unveils upcoming production slate for Creatd studios

Dec. 09, 2021 9:21 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) plans to spearhead a film adaptation based on No One's Pet: The Autobiography of Sheila Kennedy.
  • It was published by Creatd in 2016, the memoir reveals the inner workings of media magnate Bob Guccione's private life, and provides a unique perspective on a historically important period in pop culture.
  • The autobiography was co-authored by Kennedy and Glenn Kenny, acclaimed writer, editor, film critic.
  • Recent Creatd Studios initiatives include the launch of the Company's NFT library, OG Gallery, which focuses on creating NFT artwork based on assets from the Company's extensive content archives.
  • The Company has engaged screenwriter Adam Markovitz to begin development of the screenplay adaptation.
  • Shares -2.26% PM
