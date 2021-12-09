Spire Global receives FAA waiver to launch newest satellite
Dec. 09, 2021 9:21 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)VORB, SPIR.WSBy: SA News Team5 Comments
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and launch company Virgin Orbit, which has announced a planned business combination with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA), announce that they have received waiver approval from the Federal Aviation Authority to include Spire on Virgin Orbit’s upcoming launch.
- The satellite, ADLER-1, was developed in under a year and will study the micro space debris environment in Low Earth Orbit to help address the issue of dangerous space debris.
- “Going from initial conversation to final selection in 20 days and from selection to integrated payload in just 36 hours, [the planned launch] is a great example of the flexibility of LauncherOne’s capabilities, the agility of both our teams, and the flexibility and support of the FAA in enabling rapid and responsive deployment of satellites to Low Earth Orbit," commented Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart.
- SPIR shares are up 5.36% pre-market.
- SA contributor Cestrian Space Select believes that the 50+% decline in Spire's stock price is irrational and calls the stock a long-term Buy.