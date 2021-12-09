Jupiter Wellness drops 9% on acquisition of synthetic cannabinoid developer, Next Frontier Pharma
Dec. 09, 2021 9:26 AM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) has signed an agreement to acquire Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, through a merger with a subsidiary of Jupiter Wellness.
- JUPW shares down 8.9% premarket at $1.23.
- Under the terms of the transaction, Next Frontier Pharma's stockholders will receive shares of Jupiter Wellness convertible preferred stock that will be convertible into the 65M shares of JUPW common stock and no cash.
- Such shares will be subject to a six-month standard lock-up agreement. In connection with the transaction, Jupiter Wellness has loaned $10.2M to Next Frontier.
- The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2022, upon which the combined company intends to become a drug developer and manufacturer of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and psychedelics with a growing portfolio of drug products and intellectual property.
- Next Frontier is also pursuing a 505(b)(2) approval pathway with the FDA for several INDs for indications including opioid withdrawal, pain, migraines, and nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy.
- The business combination is expected to provide accelerated revenue and earnings growth and to be accretive in the first full year of combined operations and thereafter.