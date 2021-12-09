Ecopetrol sees 2022 capex of $4.8B-$5.8B
Dec. 09, 2021 9:27 AM ETEcopetrol S.A. (EC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) unveils capital spending plans of $4.8B-$5.8B for 2022, in support of expected production of 700K-705K bbl/day of hydrocarbons, representing a ~3% gain over 2021's anticipated output of 680K boe/day.
- The guidance is part of Ecopetrol's three-year investment plan, which will see $12B-$15B pumped into the company during 2021-23.
- Ecopetrol says its capex will be financed with its own resources without the need to take on debt under a scenario where Brent oil prices average $63/bbl in 2022.
- The company says 63% of capex proposed for next year will go towards exploration and production, 20% is allocated to ISA projects, and 17% to refining, transportation and other sectors.
- Earlier this year, Ecopetrol agreed to buy the Colombian government's 51.4% stake in the ISA conglomerate for ~$3.6B.