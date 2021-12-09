Digital Brands announces upcoming launch with Google Pay App.
Dec. 09, 2021 9:27 AM ETDigital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI)By: SA News Team
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) announces that it is launching an exclusive branded offer on the Google Pay App.
- "We are working with a dedicated Google Pay onboarding team right now to launch our exclusive DSTLD offer within the coming days. The compelling nature of this first initiative, focused on denim, should entice many of the payment app users to visit our site, engage with the product and convert just in time to receive their product before the holiday," commented Chief Marketing Officer Laura Dowling.
- Shares are up 5.53% pre-market.
