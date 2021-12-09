Tetra Tech awarded $24M USAID contract
Dec. 09, 2021 9:29 AM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) has announced that the U.S. Agency for International Development awarded the Co. a five-year, $24M single-award contract to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote biodiversity conservation in Cambodia.
- In addition, Tetra Tech’s climate change and economic growth experts will leverage private sector partnerships with communities to support conservation, promote climate-sensitive development, and enhance economic opportunities for communities whose livelihoods depend on forests.
- “Tetra Tech has supported USAID to mitigate climate change impacts and sustainably manage natural resources in developing countries for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO.