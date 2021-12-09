Pembina Pipeline launches $1B debt offering

  • Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to issue $1B of senior unsecured medium-term notes.
  • The offering will be conducted in two tranches consisting of $500M of 3.53% senior unsecured medium-term notes due December 10, 2031 and $500M of 4.49% senior unsecured medium-term notes due December 10, 2051.
  • Offering is expected to close on December 10, 2021.
  • Net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness of the company under unsecured $2.5B revolving credit facility, as well as for general corporate purposes.
  • Yesterday, the company unveiled guidance for FY2022.
