Pembina Pipeline launches $1B debt offering
Dec. 09, 2021 9:31 AM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to issue $1B of senior unsecured medium-term notes.
- The offering will be conducted in two tranches consisting of $500M of 3.53% senior unsecured medium-term notes due December 10, 2031 and $500M of 4.49% senior unsecured medium-term notes due December 10, 2051.
- Offering is expected to close on December 10, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness of the company under unsecured $2.5B revolving credit facility, as well as for general corporate purposes.
- Yesterday, the company unveiled guidance for FY2022.