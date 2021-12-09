Meta's WhatsApp introduces crypto payments feature with Novi digital wallet

Dec. 09, 2021 9:36 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor12 Comments

Staying connected.

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

  • Meta's (NASDAQ:FB) WhatsApp launches a new feature that allows a "limited number of people" in the U.S. to send and receive money in a chat using cryptocurrency, Novi Leader Stephane Kasriel writes in a tweet.
  • The feature is powered by Novi, Meta's (FB) digital wallet that launched as a pilot six weeks ago, The Verge reports. Novi uses digital currencies that make money as simple as sending a message, starting with converting dollars to Pax dollars, a stablecoin issued by Paxos.
  • The move comes more than a year after Meta (FB) said it will launch crypto in 2020.
