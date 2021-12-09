Nasdaq and S&P 500 dip while the Dow Jones finishes flat as health care leads all sectors
Dec. 09, 2021 9:36 AM ETSP500, DJI, UNH, COMP.INDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Investors continue to seek clarity on the economic impact of the Omicron variant and adjust to the prospect that the European Central Bank may start to reduce debt purchases in March.
- To conclude trading the Dow Jones (DJI) finishes flat, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ends, -1.7%, and slides the most of the three major averages, and the S&P 500 (SP500) rounds out -0.7%.
- Crude oil falls 2.4% to $70.59 per barrel.
- U.S. jobless claims fell to 184K in the past week, the lowest level since 1969. Another closely watched economic data point on consumer inflation comes on Friday.
- With concerns about Omicron at the forefront, Health Care finishes positive +0.2% while the rest of the sectors struggle with Consumer Discretionary closing -1.4% and Real Estate -1.3%.
- “We think Covid is still the investor narrative,” Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments, told CNBC. “So we think investors are not only taking a breather, but a lot of eyes are shifting to economic data to gauge where the Fed might be going in terms of potentially faster and greater extent of tapering.”
- Meanwhile, investors turn to safer havens. Yield for the 10-year Treasury dips 4 basis points to 1.49%.
- The dollar index rises 0.3% to 96.22.
- Among megacaps, Meta slides slightly, closing -0.2%. Meta's WhatsApp launches a crypto payments feature with its Novi digital wallet.
- Among individual names, CVS Health gains 4.5% after raising its dividend and issuing 2022 guidance above consensus.
- American Airlines finishes -0.5% as it plans to cut international flights next summer due to a delay in getting new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing.
- In overseas trading, European stocks ended the session barely in the red, erasing earlier gains. The Europe 600 Index fell 0.1%. The FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, and the DAX dropped 0.3%.
- Earlier today, Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as investors assess Omicron risks.